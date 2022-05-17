BBMP asks DULT to look into Haraluru underpasss project in Bengaluru after citizen groups oppose construction   

The underpass is being constructed at a cost of ₹23 crore less than 500 metres from Iblur junction, which is also the intersection of Sarjapur Road and Outer Ring Road. Citizens fear the underpass will escalate the traffic problems instead of solving them

A collective of citizen groups from in and around Bellandur and Sarjapur has started a petition opposing the construction of an underpass at Haraluru junction by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The citizens are demanding that the BBMP should work with all the other stakeholders involved and come up with an integrated solution for the problems at Haraluru and Iblur junctions.

The underpass is being constructed at a cost of ₹23 crore on a stretch of less than 500 metres from Iblur junction, which is also the intersection of Sarjapur Road and Outer Ring Road.

“There is already a lot of traffic congestion at Iblur junction as it is a choke point, especially during peak hours. This underpass, if constructed will also come to ground near the signal at the junction which will lead to another bottleneck. The underpass will further escalate the traffic problems instead of solving them,” said Mukund Kumar, a resident of Bellandur.

The citizens also have two other major concerns about the underpass. They fear that once work starts on the Sarjapur metro line, the underpass might have to be demolished to make way for the metro line. Since a rajakaluve (stormwater drain) passes along the same road, they think that digging the road for the underpass might hamper water movement in the drain and cause flooding in low-lying areas in the surroundings.

“It will be a waste of taxpayers’ money. This is why we have come up with our own comprehensive approach to solve the problems at both the junctions,” a citizen added.

Following the intervention of citizens, the BBMP has asked the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) to re-examine the project to come up with better solutions.

“The metro work will not cause any destruction to the underpass. However, taking citizens’ concerns into consideration, we have asked DULT to take a look at our (Palike’s) as well as citizens’ plans, and give integrated solutions. Until then, we will only be working on land acquisition and not take up construction,” said B.S. Prahalad, Chief Engineer (Road and Infrastructure, BBMP).

DULT Commissioner V. Manjula told The Hindu, “We have been asked to give a comprehensive solution that requires a study of the various concerns, and deliberate on various options.”