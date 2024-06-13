ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP asks citizens, organisations to register for adoption of parks, circles and dividers 

Published - June 13, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

People, institutions, and companies can adopt these areas, and maintain and develop them on their own, thereby contributing to the wellbeing of the city.  | Photo Credit: file photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has asked interested citizens, organisations, citizens’ groups to adopt parks, road medians, and circles for maintenance. This programme is being implemented under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) and adoption policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

People, institutions, and companies can adopt these areas, and maintain and develop them on their own, thereby contributing to the wellbeing of the city.

The citizens have to apply for the same on the official website of the BBMP (https://www.bbmp.gov.in). The registration will commence on June 18 and the last date is June 29. The terms and conditions for adoption are also available in the website. 

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a press release issued by the BBMP, after filling the documents citizens should submit the same at the office of the Deputy Director, Horticulture. The office is located on the ground floor of the Annex 3 building at the BBMP head office. The citizens can also call 9535015189.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It may also be recalled that in 2014, a similar programme was launched. Under this CSR activity, interested companies were asked to maintain parks, schools, hospitals, and lakes. At that time about 300 companies showed interest in participating. 

Abdul Wajid, former corporator, said this new programme existed in the past, but in the different manner. The companies under CSR used to maintain and develop parks. Now in the new programme, the citizens can adopt and participate in the process. He said this is a well thought-out project by the BBMP, and it will save money for the civic body.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US