BBMP appoints 12 officials to check draft voters list

December 16, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has appointed 12 KAS officers to check draft voter lists of Shivajinagar, Chickpete and Mahadevapura Assembly constituencies after the alleged voter data theft case. Election Commission of India had ordered a cross verification of the rolls in the three Assembly segments, after forged ID cards claiming to be Booth Level Officers were found with representatives of Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust tasked with Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation campaign.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The process of preparing the voter’s draft list in these three Assembly constituencies is going on. I have instructed officials to conduct weekly meetings with political parties with regard to objections and claims regarding the list. Mr. Tushar, who is also the district election officer, went door-to-door at Mahadevapura assembly segment on Friday to check the voters’ list where addition, deletion and modification is going on.