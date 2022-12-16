  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022From Alvarez to Weghorst, here are the top 10 goals of the World Cup so far

BBMP appoints 12 officials to check draft voters list

This move comes in after the alleged voter data theft case

December 16, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has appointed 12 KAS officers to check draft voter lists of Shivajinagar, Chickpete and Mahadevapura Assembly constituencies after the alleged voter data theft case. Election Commission of India had ordered a cross verification of the rolls in the three Assembly segments, after forged ID cards claiming to be Booth Level Officers were found with representatives of Chilume Educational Cultural and Rural Development Trust tasked with Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation campaign.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The process of preparing the voter’s draft list in these three Assembly constituencies is going on. I have instructed officials to conduct weekly meetings with political parties with regard to objections and claims regarding the list. Mr. Tushar, who is also the district election officer, went door-to-door at Mahadevapura assembly segment on Friday to check the voters’ list where addition, deletion and modification is going on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.