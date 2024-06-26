BBMP announces house-to-house survey in areas with high risk of dengue spreading

:

To curb the spread of dengue, Tushar Giri Nath, Chief Civic Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Wednesday announced a comprehensive house-to-house survey and awareness campaign.

Returning to work after testing positive for dengue himself, the Chief Commissioner held a review meeting of the situation and emphasised the importance of creating awareness among citizens through a targeted approach.

“A block of 1,000 households will be created in each zone and teams will comprise health inspectors, Accredited Social Health Activists, auxiliary nurse midwives, and link workers,” he explained. These teams will conduct thorough surveys, identify locations with mosquito larvae, and educate residents about preventive measures. If any household members exhibit symptoms of fever, they will be encouraged to visit primary health centres for testing.

According to Mr. Nath, to ensure widespread coverage, the BBMP will visit 14 lakh households, particularly in poorer, densely populated, and low-lying areas, every 15 days. Nursing college students and National Service Scheme volunteers will support this extensive door-to-door campaign, aimed at educating residents about mosquito breeding sites and preventive measures, he added.

“The rise in the number of dengue cases being reported in the city is a cause for concern. To control the spread, we are focusing on destroying mosquito breeding sites, especially those with stagnant water, which can become larval habitats,” Mr. Nath said.

The BBMP is also enhancing its diagnostic efforts by utilising NS1 test kits at primary health centres. “Suspected dengue cases will be tested promptly, and confirmed cases will have blood samples sent to laboratories for further analysis,” said the Chief Commissioner.

Special attention is being given to zones with the highest number of cases. “Mahadevapura, South, and East zones have reported the most cases. We have instructed authorities to implement targeted measures in these areas,” Mr. Nath added.