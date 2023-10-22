ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP allocates ₹ 15 lakh each to 225 wards to fill potholes

October 22, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has allocated ₹15 lakh each to 225 wards to fill potholes and the work will commence from November. The ward committee will monitor the works.

The allocation was reduced by ₹5 lakh compared to previous year. The BBMP had given ₹20 lakh to every ward last year and there is no explanation given as to why the allocation was deducted.

A source in the BBMP said the government has asked the civic body to spend the money judiciously as there is a lack of funds and that could be the reason why allocation was cut. But with ₹15 lakh, potholes can be filled and filling 1 sqm will cost about ₹1,200, sources pointed out. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An official said this time ward committees can strictly monitor the work. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D K Shivakumar has also directed the BBMP to display boards where constructions are under way detailing the name of the contractor, cost of the project, and others.

If the citizens find any fault during the course of work they file a complaint with the BBMP and action will be initiated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US