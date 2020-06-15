BBMP adopting new strategies to check spread in COVID-19 clusters

There has been a steady increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 being reported in the city.

With many of the restrictions imposed during the lockdown now lifted, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is looking at adopting new strategies to contain the spread in clusters where the number of COVID-19 positive cases is linked epidemiologically.

According to the BBMP’s war room report on July 15, there are four clusters in the city, including Padarayanapura and S.K. Garden. While more than 70 cases have been reported from Padarayanapura, nearly 30 cases are from S.K. Garden and over 15 from Mangammanapalya.

There are 197 containment zones comprising streets near the residence of COVID-19 positive persons, 21 apartment complexes and two slums in which one or more resident have tested positive.

The report also suggests that West zone has more number of active cases and containment zones where sealing has been extended as compared to other zones in the city. Many containment zones in South zone have returned to normal compared to other zones.

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, who is in charge of the BBMP’s war room, said of the 7,213 cases reported in the State, the city accounted for 732 cases.

Padarayanapura was one of the first clusters identified in the city. Here, the BBMP adopted Adaptive Stratified Random Sampling method for testing. Ms. Korlapati said that the civic body was constantly trying to improvise on the methodology by taking into account the variable factors.

“The variable factors, such as Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), are looked at dynamically to improve the testing methodology,” she said.

She also said that one cannot assume that there is only one type of spread. There may be smaller peaks or point locations.

“Towards identifying these locations or clusters within the containment zones, we are going to be taking up spatial temporal analysis,” she said and added that enforcement would be made stricter in containment zones, which would be closely monitored.