BBA student’s death: Minor boy arrested

The city police have cracked the recent death of a 20-year-old BBA student, Prabhudya, found dead with her wrists and throat slit at her house on May 15. Police arrested a minor boy, a friend of the deceased girl’s younger brother. He allegedly killed her and tried to make it look like suicide.

Initially, the girl’s death was suspected to be a suicide as the wounds looked self-inflicted, and the girl had earlier reportedly attempted to end her life. However, following a complaint by her mother, social activist Sowmya, alleging murder, Subramanyapura police booked a murder case and began the probe.

An analysis of CCTV footage from multiple cameras around the deceased’s house led the police to two people moving suspiciously, who were detained. The minor boy, now accused of murder, was one of them. He reportedly spilled the beans during interrogation.

A few days ago, the boy allegedly stole ₹2,000 from the deceased girl’s purse to fix a friend’s spectacles, which he reportedly broke while playing. However, Prabhudya caught the boy, confronted him, and reportedly told him to return the money. On the fateful day, she called the boy to her home when she was alone and asked him to return the money. The boy reportedly fell at her feet and requested she let him go, which she refused.

In the melee, she fell and lost consciousness. The boy panicked and cut her wrists and throat with a knife and fled from the scene, police said. Prabhudya bled to her death. The boy reportedly told the police that he tried to make it look like a suicide, as he knew she had attempted to end her life earlier as well.

(Those who are disturbed or have suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph: 104 for help)

