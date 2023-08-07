ADVERTISEMENT

Batteries of traffic cameras stolen in Bengaluru

August 07, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The theft came to light when the camera network engineer at the Traffic Management Centre visited the site

The Hindu Bureau

B-track enforcement cameras at the busy Bhashyam Circle junction in Bengaluru were allegedly stolen on July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Three batteries of B-track enforcement cameras at the busy Bhashyam Circle junction in Bengaluru have allegedly been stolen. The batteries were allegedly stolen on July 14.

The theft came to light when the camera network engineer at the Traffic Management Centre visited the site on August 3. He informed the policeman on duty that the enforcement cameras were defunct.

Assistant Traffic Sub-Inspector Narayana T.L., attached to Sadashivanagar station who was on duty, went along with the engineer Rakshith to inspect the junction box. The saw that three batteries, worth ₹8,000, were missing.

Based on a complaint, the Sadashivanagar police registered a case of theft.

