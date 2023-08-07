HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Batteries of traffic cameras stolen in Bengaluru

The theft came to light when the camera network engineer at the Traffic Management Centre visited the site

August 07, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
B-track enforcement cameras at the busy Bhashyam Circle junction in Bengaluru were allegedly stolen on July 14, 2023.

B-track enforcement cameras at the busy Bhashyam Circle junction in Bengaluru were allegedly stolen on July 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Three batteries of B-track enforcement cameras at the busy Bhashyam Circle junction in Bengaluru have allegedly been stolen. The batteries were allegedly stolen on July 14.

The theft came to light when the camera network engineer at the Traffic Management Centre visited the site on August 3. He informed the policeman on duty that the enforcement cameras were defunct.

Assistant Traffic Sub-Inspector Narayana T.L., attached to Sadashivanagar station who was on duty, went along with the engineer Rakshith to inspect the junction box. The saw that three batteries, worth ₹8,000, were missing.

Based on a complaint, the Sadashivanagar police registered a case of theft.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / traffic / theft & burglary

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.