Basketball coach, and Army man become victims of online fraud

15 July 2021 20:19 IST

Online fraudsters cheated an assistant coach of the Indian basketball team and made away with ₹25,000 from his account on July 7.

The victim, Mohit Bhandari , a resident of JP Narayan national youth sports centre in Chikkajala, filed a complaint with the North-east Cyber Crime police on Tuesday after getting the details of the transactions from his bank, situated in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The incident occurred when Mr. Bhandari was busy in an official meeting when he received a message for a KYC update with warning to do it immediately .

Mr. Bhandari hurriedly filled the form and clicked on the OTP generated in theprocess. Within seconds, ₹25,000 was deducted from his account. He immediately informed the bank explaining the situation with a request to cancel the transactions, but it was in vain.

A similar incident occurred with Niranjan Singh, an Army man . The accused sent him a message with a request to update KYC for his SIM connection. As soon as he filled the link, ₹39,900 was debited from his account.

Mr. Singh filed a complaint with the East Cyber Crime police on Tuesday.

The police said that this is a most common form of online fraud and despite repeated warnings and reminders, people tend to fall for them and lose money.