Basaveshwaranagar PSI suspended for sending derogatory messages to senior police officer

August 18, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner suspended Basaveshwaranagar police sub-inspector K.T. Satish for allegedly sending derogatory messages to a senior police officer after he was pulled up for taking a bribe in a rape case. He was suspended about 10 days back.

About a year ago, when a woman filed a complaint alleging rape against her live-in partner, the PSI, assistant sub-inspector, and a head constable had allegedly collected a bribe of ₹25,000, promising her that they would get her married to the accused.

A senior police officer said the trio also collected money from the accused and destroyed vital evidence. After the victim approached higher officials, a departmental inquiry was ordered, and a case was registered in another police station as the victim was harassed at Basaveshwaranagar police station. In the department inquiry, when allegations were proven, the increment of all the police personnel was postponed for two years.

Angered by this development, the PSI was sending derogatory messages to a senior police officer and the same was reported to the Police Commissioner. The Commissioner issued an order suspending PSI.

