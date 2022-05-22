Basavaraj Bommai appoints Ministers incharge of BBMP zones to tackle rain-related issues

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with officials, takes a look at recent rain-related problems and damage. Photo: Special Arrangement

May 22, 2022 11:49 IST

Announcing the formation of the task forces, Karnataka CM said they will oversee all development works and crises management like in the time of rains

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday appointed Ministers for each of the eight zonal task forces

While R. Ashok will head the South Zone Task Force, Dr. C. N. Aswath Narayan East Zone, V. Somanna West Zone, S. T. Somashekhar R. R. Nagar Zone, Byrathi Basavaraj Mahadevapura Zone, K. Gopalaiah Bommanahalli Zone and Munirathna Yelahanka and Dasarahalli Zones. Most of the Ministers have not been assigned to the zones where their respective assembly constituencies fall.

Though when he announced the formation of these zonal task forces, the Chief Minister said these task forces will oversee all development works and crises management like in the time of rains, on Sunday he tweeted: “To tackle the rain related problems I have constituted Zonal Task force in all the 8 zones of BBMP”, restricting the scope of these task forces to only deal with rain related problems.

These Task Forces will have the zonal Joint Commissioners as their respective convenors and will have all MLAs, MLCs, and MPs, other zonal officials from all public utilities as members.