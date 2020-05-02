Barbers and beauticians looking at slump in business even after restrictions are lifted

COVID-19 has struck a huge blow to the incomes of barbers, hair stylists and beauticians, who know that even if other businesses find a way to function safely, they will have a hard time coming back to normalcy because the nature of their job is such that they have to be in close proximity to people. While the civic body is looking at ways to ease some of the restrictions after May 4, there will be no such relief for beauty parlours and barbers.

Sampath Kumar, State president of Karnataka Rajya Savitha Samaja, said they have approached the government to provide them COVID-19 safety kits and operational guidelines from whenever the restrictions are lifted. “However, we have not received any response yet. We have also asked for medical insurance as we are vulnerable to the attack of COVID-19,” he said.

Most of the barbers in the city have not got any income for more than a month even as people are desperately looking for ways to get a much-needed haircut. Ravi Chander, who runs a men’s parlour on Hutchins Road, said that he faced the brunt of COVID-19 long before the lockdown was imposed.

“There was a clear dip in footfall at my parlour from the second week of March itself, as parlours and salons were seen as places where COVID-19 could spread as social distancing was not possible,” he said.

Many barbers and beauticians also said that they don’t know if they would reopen their business even if allowed to do so after May 17.

Though many have been getting calls for home service, we are declining them. “I do not want to contract the virus or be responsible for transmitting it to others,” said Ravi Chander, who on an average gets a couple of home service requests every day.

Kiran Kumar, another office-bearer of the Samaja, said that interest-free loans and electricity bill waiver was the need of the hour for them.

S. Ravish, who runs seven men’s parlours across the city, said that their expenses would nearly double after the lockdown. “We will have to take preventive steps like using and throwing away towels, gloves, and masks,” he said, adding that he had already ordered body thermometers.

With over 35 people working in his parlours, Mr. Ravish said that it was impossible for him to provide everyone with safety kits. “This is why we want the government to step in and help us,” he said.