Baragur collapses in Harihar, recuperates

January 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Writer Baragur Ramachandra, who was in Harihar of Davangere district on Sunday to attend a literary event, collapsed at his room and was immediately shifted to a private hospital where he is recuperating.

Mr. Baragur had returned to his room in the PWD Inspection Bungalow after inaugurating the literary event, when he suddenly collapsed. The doctors checked his blood pressure and blood sugar and the reports were normal. Mr. Baragur reportedly told presspersons that it was for the first time that he experienced such a thing and he was normal now.