‘Banning traffic inside Cubbon Park will not have major impact on adjoining roads’

As the tussle over whether vehicular movement should be allowed inside Cubbon Park continues, a new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.) has said that there will be “no substantial reduction in traffic or improvement in the volume to capacity ratio” on the roads adjoining Cubbon Park even if the park is opened for traffic.
The study, ‘Traffic Impact Analysis of Closing Cubbon Park for all motorised vehicles in Bengaluru City’, also says that the Cubbon Park No-Traffic Scenario (CPNT) resulted in the reduction of total Vehicle Kilometres Travelled (VKT) over Bengaluru Metropolitian Region (BMR) network by 0.44%, from 32.08 million km per day on business-as-usual days and to 31.94 million km per day under CPNT.
According to Ashish Verma, associate professor of IISc., who is the main author of the paper, under the Cubbon Park no traffic scenario, there would be a net reduction in CO2 and PM2.5 compared to vehicular movement inside the park.
“This is mainly due to net reduction in total Vehicle Kilometres Travelled. Important roads, including Cubbon Park road, Nrupathunga Road and Kasturba Road, have already reached saturation. More traffic on them would not have much impact,” he said, adding that the ban on vehicular movement inside the park would benefit in multiple ways, apart from saving one of the most significant lung spaces of the city.
The study comes at the time when the government opened Cubbon Park for vehicular traffic from Wednesday. The park was closed for vehicular movement since the imposition of the lockdown.
