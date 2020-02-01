Banners come up wishing Nalapad on his birthday

Banners and flexes were put up in a few areas in Shanthinagar, wishing MLA N.A. Haris’s son, Mohammed Nalapad, on his birthday on Friday. This, even though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has banned flexes, banners and hoardings in the city.
Banners were also reportedly put up in parts of Jogupalya, which is city Mayor M. Goutham Kumar’s ward. A pandal was erected in a playground in Shantinagar, much to the chagrin of residents. In the past, hoardings and banners put up by supporters of the MLA had been taken down by the BBMP.
