Bannerghatta Road widening: Cash relief for land-losers

During his first city rounds on Sunday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa directed officials to pay cash compensation to all who have lost their land for the widening of Bannerghatta Road.

The widening of the road to 150 feet, which is part of the Revised Master Plan – 2015, has been pending for nearly a decade. The BBMP has been offering Transferable Development Rights (TDR), which the land-losers have rejected.

BMRCL on the other hand, has acquired land parcels along the road for Namma Metro work and is paying cash compensation. Mr. Yediyurappa said two modes of compensation on the same stretch of road would not be fair and directed officials to pay cash compensation to all land-losers along the stretch. However, a meeting will be held to decide which agency — BMRCL or BBMP – will bear the expense.