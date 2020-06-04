Bannerghatta park seeks public opinion on reopening

The Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) is gearing up to throw its gates open once again to visitors, but wants to hear from them first. The park authorities have started an online survey for feedback.

According to a BBP release, the carrying capacity of the zoo, butterfly park and safari have been revised to ensure safety of the visitors. The maximum number of persons at any given time in the zoo will be restricted to maintain social distancing between the groups (a family is treated as a group), the release added.

The ‘Bannerghatta Zoo Post Lockdown Survey’, which mentions ticket purchase through online mode only for non-AC safaris and the zoo, also seeks visitors’ views on preferences such as sanitisers or soaps, own umbrellas vs. being provided one, bringing your own food or eat the restaurant, and if they will want to visit the zoo post lockdown.

Sources said the Zoo Authority of Karnataka has sought the government’s permission to open all the zoos, botanical gardens, bird sanctuaries and biological parks in the State and assured of SOPs drawn up to follow COVID-19 norms and protocol.

The online survey is available on the BBP website: https://bannerghattabiologicalpark.org/index.html.