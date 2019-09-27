Bannerghatta National Park has 40 leopards: Study

The first ever scientific study on leopards in Bannerghatta National Park has estimated that there are 40 leopards in the protected area.

The report titled ‘Leopards of Bannerghatta National Park’ was recently submitted to the Karnataka Forest Department. The study was done by wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi and his team from the Nature Conservation Foundation in collaboration with the Karnataka Forest Department using camera traps.

The study indicates that the number of leopards at BNP is higher compared to many other protected areas in the country and elsewhere in the world. Considering that the BNP abuts Bengaluru city and still has such high number of leopards is encouraging, said Mr. Gubbi.

The study attributed the abundance to two factors: the presence of sambar and chital in good numbers which act as a natural prey for leopards. Secondly, the absence of a large number of tigers which compete with leopards for food and space.

“Currently, there is only one tiger recorded in BNP and that has been reconfirmed by this study. Bengaluru is perhaps the only metropolis in the country that has tiger, leopard, dhole, elephant, gaur, sloth bear, and other large mammals right next to the city,” said Mr. Gubbi.

The study also recorded Bengal fox (Vulpes bengalensis) and the Madras tree shrew (Anathana ellioti) from BNP which were not recorded here earlier. Both these species are found in dry habitats, and the Madras tree shrew has been previously recorded in the adjoining Cauvery, M.M. Hills and BRT Wildlife Sanctuaries.

The team which consisted of Sanjay Gubbi, Poornesha H.C., Harish N.S., Girish M.N., Gnanendra L., Sandesh A.N., Amrita M. Menon and Shravan A. Suthar, has recommended that the connectivity between BNP and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary needs to be maintained.

This is because the study recorded two leopards in BNP that were previously recorded in Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary in 2018. “This highlights that connectivity between BNP and Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary needs to be maintained for movement of wildlife,” say the authors of the report.

The study team has also strongly recommended against laying of new roads, as already there are many roads and a few leopards have died after they were hit by vehicles.

The authors say northwestern part of Bannerghatta is connected to 3,250 acres of deemed forests (forests under the ownership of revenue department), Gullalligudda, B.M. Kaaval, U.M. Kaaval Reserved Forests, and Roerich Estate.

These forests that are contiguous form a total of 5,375 acres of good wildlife habitat. Hence, they should be together notified as a Conservation Reserve. It will act as a buffer between BNP and human habitations, hence reducing human-wildlife conflict in addition to protecting watersheds, according to the study.