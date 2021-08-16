Banks get fake currency notes of ₹100 and ₹500

Bengaluru

16 August 2021 20:27 IST

The manager of the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI), Issue Department on Saturday filed a complaint with the Halasuru gate police alleging that they had received 11 fake currency notes of ₹100 denomination from a bank and sought detailed investigation.

Rajesh Kumar, in his complaint, said that the fake notes are part of the other notes received from SBI Hunsur currency chest which came for remittance between July 7 and 16 .

The total value of the fake currency notes is worth ₹1,100, he said, adding that someone has printed the fake currency and circulated it in the market.

A similar complaint was filed by Preeti Kujur, branch manager, SBI, Outer Ring Road , Bellandur branch that the bank had received 15 fake currency notes of ₹500 denomination while one of the account holders was trying to deposit the money.

She filed a complaint with the Bellandur police on Thursday along with details of the customer.