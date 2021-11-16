Bank robbers kill security guard, make off with ₹2.6L

An armed gang killed a security guard before robbing Tumakuru District Cooperative Central Bank in Tumakuru early on Monday. The accused strangled the guard with his muffler after which they broke into the bank. The victim, Siddappa, 55, had been working with the bank for seven months.

According to the police, they gained entry using a gas cutter, ransacked the bank and escaped with ₹2.6 lakh in cash and some documents. They damaged the CCTVs installed to destroy the evidence, a police officer said .

Going by the modus operandi, the police suspect that it was a professional gang. “It was discovered only when housekeeping staff reported to work the next morning and saw Siddappa’s body,” said the police officer.

The Hebbur police who arrived at the spot roped the dog squad into service. Superintendent of Police Rahulkumar Shahpurwad visited the spot. The police are yet to determine how many people broke into the bank, but suspect the gang comprised more than two people.