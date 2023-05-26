ADVERTISEMENT

Bank pensioners, retirees protest in Bengaluru

May 26, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bank pensioners and retirees at a demonstration at the Freedom Park, Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

The All India Bank Pensioners’ And Retirees’ Confederation (AIBPARC) held a demonstration at Freedom Park here on Thursday (May 25) to press their demand for periodical upgradation of pension.

Other demands raised by AIBPARC included 100% DA neutralisation to pre-November 2002 retirees, subsidisation of Group Health Insurance by banks and introduction of another pension option for retirees and resignees who are currently not covered under the pension scheme.

The protesters also warned that another agitation would be held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, if their issues were not resolved by the Government of India and the Indian Banks Association within a reasonable time.

The gathering, comprising hundreds of retired bank employees, was addressed by K.V. Acharya, President of AIBPARC (All India), M.R. Gopinath Rao, President of AIBPARC, Karnataka State Unit, among others.

