Bank of Baroda launches credit outreach programme in Bengaluru

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has launched a credit outreach programme in Bengaluru aimed at the general public, farmers, entrepreneurs and business establishments.

Sanjiv Chadha, MD and CEO, Bank of Baroda, said the initiative would primarily focus on key customer categories. “By distributing loans, facilitating better access to banking services in Bengaluru, and by implementing digital initiatives, Bank of Baroda is working towards economic growth of the nation,” he added.

He distributed sanction letters to customers who availed of retail loans, agri loans and MSME loans.

Joydeep Dutta Roy, Executive Director of the bank, Sudhakara D. Nayak, head of Bengaluru zone, B. Sivaram, Deputy Zonal Head, and Muralikrishna A., NDGM were part of the event.