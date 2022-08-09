Bank employee’s phone stolen, ₹50,000 transferred from account

The Amruthahalli police are on the lookout for a person, who pretended to be interested in sharing an apartment with a bank employee and stole his phone and withdrew ₹50,000 through the Unified Payment Interface

The Amruthahalli police are on the lookout for a person, who pretended to be interested in sharing an apartment with a bank employee and stole his phone and withdrew ₹50,000 through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

The victim, Ashtosh MIshra, an employee with a private bank, was staying in a rented apartment in Byatarayanapura.

According to the police, he had placed an ad on his social media account offering to share the apartment to save on rent.

On Saturday, the accused, identified as Anvesh, claiming to be a techie, approached him, and visited the apartment. After staying for a few minutes, he agreed to check in, and went out to get his luggage. After Anvesh left, Mr. Ashutosh realised that his mobile phone was missing and tried to call it, but it was switched off .

He immediately checked his bank account which was linked to the mobile phone and found ₹50,000 was debited. The police are now trying to track down Anvesh through the social media account and the transaction he made.

The police have advised people to be very careful with their mobile phones and report theft immediately and get their bank account blocked in case of loss or theft of phones.