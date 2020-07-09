Bank CEO death: Police file case against 11 persons

The police have registered a case against 11 people named by M. Vasudeva Maiya, former CEO of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank who committed suicide recently. Maiya named them as being responsible for his death in a six-page letter found in the car in which his body was found.

“The daughter of the deceased has filed a complaint against the 11 persons based on her father’s note. They include debtors of the bank whose loans have turned Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and other office-bearers of the bank’s management,” said a police officer.

Maiya’s body was found in his car on Monday evening. According to the police, he had consumed poison mixed with liquor. He had been facing multiple probes by various agencies in connection with alleged irregularities at the bank to the tune of ₹1,400 crore.