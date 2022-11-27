  1. EPaper
Burglars take 15 kg of gold from bank in Bengaluru

Though the bank has burglar alarms, they didn’t go off

November 27, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated November 28, 2022 11:44 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational illustration. The burglars struck at Karnataka Gramin Bank in Hosahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru on November 26, 2022.

A group of masked men burgled a branch of the Karnataka Gramin Bank in Hosahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and made away with 15 kilograms of gold valuables worth ₹3.5 crore and ₹14 lakh cash on Saturday.

The accused entered the building by cutting the window grills with a gas cutter. They had made a recce of the area before committing the robbery on a bank holiday, police said. Though the bank had burglar alarms, they didn’t go off.

The heist came to light when the staff reported for work the next day. The police are checking CCTV footage from in and around the area for clues to identify the accused, who were wearing monkey caps.

Police are suspecting the involvement of insiders. Night patrol staff are being questioned to ascertain if they had noticed any suspicious movements in and around the scene of crime.

