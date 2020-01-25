Bangladeshi woman arrested in Bengaluru

The Marathahalli police on Wednesday arrested a 45-year-old woman, allegedly from Bangladesh, who had taken shelter in a labour shed in Kadubeesanahalli.

Incidentally, last Sunday, the BBMP, with police protection, had conducted a sudden eviction drive and razed around 150 makeshift houses at Kariyammana Agrahara, just a few kilometres away from the labour shed. The official, who organised the drive, claimed that illegal migrants were living in the area.

The woman, Nargis Begum, reportedly confessed that she hails from Bagerhat district in Bangladesh, and crossed the border illegally with her family. They came to Bengaluru a few months ago and began working as construction labourers.

“Nargis did not have any documents to prove her nationality, but based on her confession, we have booked her under the Foreigners Act. She has been remanded in judicial custody,” said a police officer, adding that they are on the lookout for her relatives who are absconding.

Last year, the police had tracked down and arrested a couple and their son who are from Bangladesh but had been staying in the city illegally for many years.