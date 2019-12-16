Bangladeshi with Indian passport arrested

Immigration officials caught a 26-year-old Bangladeshi man when he landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Sri Lanka using a valid Indian passport on Saturday.
The accused, Hilal Mia, had changed his name as Ridoy Sheikh to get Aadhaar in Shivajinagar in the city where he was living since 2017 and working as a labourer.
Immigration officials who caught Hilal found that he had a voter ID card from Bangladesh. Upon detailed inquiry, Hilal confessed that he came to India in 2010 and stayed in West Bengal for some time. He came to Bengaluru in 2017 to work and had been staying here since then.
The accused had gone to Sri Lanka on a tourist visa to work and was caught when he returned to the city.
