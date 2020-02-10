Bengaluru

Bangladeshi nationals caught trying to fly to Malaysia using Indian passports

more-in

One came to India on a tourist visa; other crossed the border

Immigration officials, on Friday, caught two Bangladeshi nationals trying to board a flight to Malaysia using valid Indian passports.

One of the accused has been identified as Tiual Barua Das Arnab, 21, a native of Chittagong, who had come to India on a tourist visa in August 2019.

Arnab approached a local agent who got him an Indian passport with forged IDs and sent him to a mutt in Nagpur where he stayed for some time before getting a visa to Malaysia. He reached Bengaluru and submitted the documents for immigration check to board a flight to Malaysia.

On suspicion, the immigration officials detained him and a detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime, officials said.

The same day, the officials caught 28-year-old Akel Barua Roy Tanmoy, who had submitted the papers for immigration clearance before boarding a flight to Malaysia. Roy confessed to the officials that he is a native of Bangladesh and a high school dropout. He came to India by crossing the porous border and stayed in Kolkata for some time where he got a valid Indian passport through a tout.

Based on his instruction, Roy was sent to a mutt in Nagpur where he stayed for some time before procuring a Malaysian visa, immigration officials said.

The police are now on the lookout for the touts who helped them get the passport and ascertain the magnitude of the racket.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
crime
Karnataka
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 12:01:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bangladeshi-nationals-caught-trying-to-fly-to-malaysia-using-indian-passports/article30786355.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY