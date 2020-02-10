Bangladeshi nationals caught trying to fly to Malaysia using Indian passports

Immigration officials, on Friday, caught two Bangladeshi nationals trying to board a flight to Malaysia using valid Indian passports.

One of the accused has been identified as Tiual Barua Das Arnab, 21, a native of Chittagong, who had come to India on a tourist visa in August 2019.

Arnab approached a local agent who got him an Indian passport with forged IDs and sent him to a mutt in Nagpur where he stayed for some time before getting a visa to Malaysia. He reached Bengaluru and submitted the documents for immigration check to board a flight to Malaysia.

On suspicion, the immigration officials detained him and a detailed questioning led him to confess to the crime, officials said.

The same day, the officials caught 28-year-old Akel Barua Roy Tanmoy, who had submitted the papers for immigration clearance before boarding a flight to Malaysia. Roy confessed to the officials that he is a native of Bangladesh and a high school dropout. He came to India by crossing the porous border and stayed in Kolkata for some time where he got a valid Indian passport through a tout.

Based on his instruction, Roy was sent to a mutt in Nagpur where he stayed for some time before procuring a Malaysian visa, immigration officials said.

The police are now on the lookout for the touts who helped them get the passport and ascertain the magnitude of the racket.