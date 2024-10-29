GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangladeshi national residing in Bengaluru arrested

Published - October 29, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kadugodi police in collaboration with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Internal Security Division (ISD) arrested a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national hiding in the city under a fake identity with forged documents.

The accused, Ramzan Shaikh, has allegedly been staying in the city for the last eight years working in a garbage segregation unit with his wife. The accused was tracked down based on a missing complaint filed by his first wife in Bangladesh, stating that Ramzan had gone to India on a medical visa and did not return, said the police.

The officials tracked down the accused and arrested him. A probe revealed that Ramzan was arrested by the Mahadevapura police in 2023 and was sent to a detention centre. However, he managed to get fake documents including Aadhaar and Voter ID card in West Bengal claiming that he is an Indian citizen and also got a driving licence using these fake documents. He was released based on these and continued to live with his second wife, an official said.

The accused has been charged under Sections 336(3) for using forged documents for cheating, 340(2) for using forged documents as genuine and 339 for possession of forged documents of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and under the Foreigners Act, 1946. The police are now probing who all were involved in providing him government IDs using fake credentials.

Published - October 29, 2024 07:00 am IST

