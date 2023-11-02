Bangalore University to set up separate Placement Cell, to focus more on science courses

November 02, 2023 04:04 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

To provide employment opportunities to students, the Bangalore University has decided to set up a separate Placement Cell in the Jnanabharathi campus.

Earlier, the University was only providing placement opportunities to MCA students in collaboration with the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE).

The University has already approached more than 250 Multi National Companies (MNCs) for campus selection for this academic year and said it had received a positive response from them.

Why this move?

The Bangalore University was conducting placement activities in collaboration with UVCE, which was affiliated to the university earlier. After the trifurcation of the University in 2017 and separation of UVCE from Bangalore University, the placement activities slowed down. The University has now decided to speed up the placement activities with a separate placement cell.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Murali, the placement coordinator of Bangalore University, said, “Earlier, our placement activities were done by UVCE, which was an affiliated college. But, they provided placements only for computer-related courses like MCA. We have many science course, where there are a lot of placement opportunities in the job market. Therefore, our placement cell will concentrate more on science courses, particularly on the departments of Mathematics, Computer Science, Statics and Electronics.”

“There is always demand for science stream students in the MNCs. System modelling companies need students with Mathematics background and some companies will be expecting students from Statistics background. The companies working on hardware seek Electronics students. To cater to the companies’ requirement, we decided to set up a separate recruitment cell for science courses,” he explained.

M.S. Jayakara, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University said, “Earlier, only a few students from Commerce, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science were recruited. Now, we are planning to put some efforts to improve the recruitment in other courses also. We understand that in today’s competitive job market, an increasing number of employers expect students to be equipped better. Our university placement cell will be involved in supporting students by giving practical experience and increase the chances of employability. We will also arrange for some interactions with industries and provide necessary training under Koushalya Karnataka and other institutions.”