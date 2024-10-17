Bangalore University to provide 7 acres to NLSIU for campus expansion

In a recently held syndicate meeting, Bangalore University decided to provide an additional seven acres on the Jnanabharathi campus to the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) to expand its campus.

NLSIU had requested the State government that along with the 23 acres on which its campus already resides in Jnanabharathi, an additional 16.9 acres be provided for expansion. The State government instructed BU to submit a proposal regarding the same.

“We have recognised a seven-acre parcel near B.R. Ambedkar School of Economics which could be provided to NLSIU at a rent of ₹50,000 per acre per year. This will give them 30 acres on the Jnanabharathi campus,” said Dr. Jayakara S.M., Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University.

The syndicate also proposed that the law school should consider giving a 50% domicile reservation for students from Karnataka in its admissions. Further decisions about the same will be taken on a cabinet-level, according to sources. The syndicate members also pointed out that NLSIU should also pay the lease rent amount that is pending from its side.

As a part of its ‘Inclusion and Expansion’ programme, NLSIU has taken in 1,040 students in the ongoing academic year. By 2028, the law schools expect the number of admissions to cross 2,000 and also look to more hire teaching, research and administrative staff. Hence, it had requested for additional land for campus.

When asked for a response to the syndicate’s proposals, NLSIU refused to comment.

