Bangalore University starts Language Lab and Finishing School to make students more employable

Published - July 26, 2024 06:55 am IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
English communication is taught in the Language Lab while computer and other related skills in the Finishing School | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangalore University has started a “Language Lab and Finishing School” on the Jnana Bharathi campus to facilitate employment for students from rural areas and with a Kannada medium background.

English communication is being taught to the students in the Language Lab and computer and other skills in the Finishing School. Undergraduate and postgraduate students of the university are trained in these facilities, and each batch will have around 25 students.

Why this initiative

Most of the students studying at Bangalore University are from rural areas around the capital city and have studied in Kannada medium. As the number of government jobs is shrinking, it is inevitable to find jobs in the private sector after graduation or post graduation, which demand English language and other skills.

“Although the students are highly competent academically, they lack the necessary skills to secure employment in the private sector. In order to compete for jobs, our students need English communication, computer and other skills. So, we have started Language Lab and Finishing School,” said Dr. M.S. Jayakara, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University.

In the Language Lab, the faculties assess the English level of the students and train them in the basics if necessary. Advanced courses and English communication are taught to those who know the average level of English. “Learning is emphasised by constantly giving tests to the students. We will end the training once the students become fluent in English. Classes are held in different batches regularly,” explained Mr. Jayakara.

Various skills

In the Finishing School, along with communication skills, students will be trained in computers, problem-solving, creative thinking, how to face competitive exams, interviews, dealing with people through e-mail, company operations and so on.

“These are good programmes for the future benefit of the students. We provide training free of cost, and our faculty are imparting training in the best way. So students should utilise this and get good jobs,” Mr. Jayakara added.

