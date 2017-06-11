Bengaluru

Bangalore University postpones fourth semester examinations

Bangalore University has postponed the fourth semester postgraduate exams scheduled tomorrow due to the bandh. "Several principals are saying that bus services in Kolar and Chickballapur will be affected. So we have decided to postpone only one exam," said M.S. Reddy, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university.

The new date for this exam will be announced later, he said.

