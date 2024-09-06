Bangalore University launches mentorship programme for BCA students

In a first-of-its-kind measure, Bangalore University has launched the Industry-Alumni Mentorship Programme for the Bachelor of Computer Application students at the Jnanabharati campus from the 2024-25 academic year.

The Department of Computer Science has reached out to several alumni and requested their voluntary participation in mentoring five BCA students each over the next three years.

So far, 26 alumni have volunteered to mentor students over the next three years. Among them, five reside in the United States of America (USA), one is in the Gulf region, and one is an international mentor.

Across the globe

Bangalore University introduced the Master of Computer Application in 1992, and since then, graduates from there have been employed by numerous Information Technology companies across the globe.

From this academic year, the university has initiated three specialisations in BCA, namely Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI&ML) and Full Stock Development and decided to enlist voluntary participation of alumni in a mentoring programme.

Muralidhara B.L., senior professor of the Department of Computer Science and Applications, said, “Through this programme, we aim to educate students on the latest technologies, industry expectations and industry standards. The mentors also help students in their projects, internships, and placements.”

Enhancing value

He said the mentorship programme will significantly enhance the value of the BCA course and provide students with valuable industry insights. "The students will connect with them virtually. When they come to Bengaluru, they will be connected directly. The alumni, who are living in Bengaluru, will connect with them directly and sometimes virtually too," he added.

Industry Alumni Mentorship programme, Prof. Muralidhara said, is a pioneering initiative in India, made possible by the generous contributions of 26 alumni who have volunteered to mentor students for the next three years. “Our mentors are highly experienced professionals holding influential positions in prestigious companies worldwide. We believe this mentorship programme will significantly enhance the value of our BCA course and provide our students with invaluable industry insights,” he explained.