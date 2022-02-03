Bangalore University invites applications from students

BENGALURU

03 February 2022 19:24 IST

The Bangalore University has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill the vacant seats for admission to M.A. in Media Studies and Public Relations and Advertising; M.Sc. in Filmmaking, Graphics and Animation; Natural Disaster Management and Solid Waste Management; M.Com. (FA); M.Com (IB) and MTTM. Those interested may apply online on www.bangaloreuniversity.ac.in on or before February 7, BU in a release said.

