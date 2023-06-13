Bangalore University gets ‘A++’ grade by NAAC

June 13, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore University (BU) was accredited with a CGPA of 3.75 out of 4 points, and an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) on Saturday. This is a jump from the previous two years’ 3.16 CGPA and A grade.

BU credited the achievement to its academic excellence through various initiatives related to academics and infrastructure in the last five years.

Very few other public universities in the country have this grade. BU is the first one in the State to have attained this grade which will be valid for five years.

BU submitted a self-study report for the assessment period between 2018 and 2022.

“The university performed extremely well in the NAAC-specified criteria, such as curricular aspects, teaching, learning and evaluation, research, innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance leadership and management, institutional values, and best practices,” said Jayakara S.M., Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University.

The NAAC peer team visited BU between May 17 and 19 this year to evaluate the qualitative metrics. The university scored over 95% in all the metrics of NAAC.

BU had taken up a number of initiatives like digital evaluation system, introduction of new UG and PG courses, more than 10 publications from each faculty, highest research funding, many consultancy projects, high citation index, good number of patents, highest support to the students from marginalised community, biodiversity conservation, and alumni contribution to developmental activities to achieve higher level of academic excellence.

BU will now attain full absolute autonomous status, and gain a lot of recognition on the national level. “With A++ grade, the university attained autonomy to set up off-campuses within the country and overseas, hybrid and online courses, applying for Institutions of eminence, student exchange programmes, increased international tie-up or collaborations for research activities, and increased funding possibilities from different agencies,” BU officials said.

The rating is also expected to enhance the visibility of the university, increase the employability of its students and also attract more admissions from all over the country.