ADVERTISEMENT

Bangalore University deploys new software to detect plagiarism

December 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore University has adopted DrillBit, a software to detect plagiarism in research reports and research articles submitted by students to the university. This has been done on the recommendation of the University Grants Commission.

The university has been using plagiarism detection software since 2015. Now, DrillBit has been deployed as directed by UGC since November 2023.

As per data available from the university, around 2,500 candidates pursue a PhD, and it awards more than 300 Ph.D. degrees every year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US