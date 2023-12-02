Bangalore University deploys new software to detect plagiarism

December 02, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore University has adopted DrillBit, a software to detect plagiarism in research reports and research articles submitted by students to the university. This has been done on the recommendation of the University Grants Commission.

The university has been using plagiarism detection software since 2015. Now, DrillBit has been deployed as directed by UGC since November 2023.

As per data available from the university, around 2,500 candidates pursue a PhD, and it awards more than 300 Ph.D. degrees every year.