Bangalore University decides to restrict public vehicles from Nagarabhavi side

December 26, 2022 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore University (BU) has decided to restrict public vehicles on the road connecting Mysuru Road via Jnanabharathi campus from Nagarabhavi junction and has written to the Bruhat Bengalruru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to find an alternative road.

In the letter to the Chief Commissioner of the BBMP, the Registrar of Bangalore University has said: “Heavy traffic on the way to Jnanabharathi campus, which is connected to Mysuru Road from Nagarabhavi junction, has disturbed educational activities. In recent days, the number of accidents has also increased on this road and we have decided to restrict the public vehicles on this road. Therefore, find an alternative road for public vehicles.”

After the death of a postgraduate student, Shilpashree, who was run over by a BMTC bus on October 10, there was outrage among university students, who demanded restriction on public vehicles, passing via the Jnanabharathi campus.

University authorities and public representatives have promised to restrict public vehicles on the campus.

However, they restricted the vehicles from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. only. But accidents continued to occur. Therefore, the university decided to completely restrict vehicles on the road

Speaking to The Hindu, Jayakar S., Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, said: “Heavy traffic and a series of accidents at Jananabharathi have affected educational activities. Therefore, we decided to restrict public vehicles from Nagarabhavi junction and wrote a letter to BBMP for finding an alternative road. After a proper response from the BBMP, we will take an appropriate decision.”