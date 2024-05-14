Bangalore Traffic Police install eight AI-powered speed trap cameras on International Airport Road to check speeding vehicles

Concerned over the growing number of accidents owing to rash driving and speeding on the busy International Airport Road, the traffic police on Monday installed eight Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered high-resolution speed trap enforcement cameras to monitor speeding vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of the 10 corridors identified by the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) where the number of accidents are more, the International Airport Road has recorded the highest number of accidents over the last three years, data shows.

“Since this is an expressway and the road is very good, motorists tend to speed on the corridor and this is the main reason for rising accidents,” said M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 110 accidents have been reported on the road stretch till this April 30. As many as 30 people were killed in 29 cases, while 111 sustained injuries in the remaining non fatal accidents. The data shows that the number of accidents and fatalities on this stretch have been consistently rising year on year from at least 2021. A total of 87 people were killed and 278 injured in 2023, and there were 73 deaths and 247 injured in 2022.

Mr. Anucheth said the AI powered cameras have been installed at strategic locations along the stretch and these will note any vehicle going beyond 80 kmph, which is the peed limit prescribed. These cameras will also automatically trigger generation of challans for violators.

Earlier, the traffic police used to deploy mobile speed detector vehicles on the stretch. However, many of these vehicles have been under repair and the technology itself is outdated, sources said. The BTP is now moving towards AI powered cameras and contactless enforcement for speed limit as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.