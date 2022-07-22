Using oral storytelling for education, conservation, and therapy: Meet the taletellers of Bengaluru

Although oral storytelling is not the most popular or profitable performing art, it has a considerable niche following in Bengaluru

The latest edition of ‘Stories from the Mahabharata’, on July 16, at the performing art space Lahe Lahe in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, had an unusual audience member. A guy from the Netherlands. The co-founder of the space, Mansee Shah Thard, had not, until now, seen a foreigner participating in Aparna Jaishankar’s storytelling session on the Indian epic on every third Saturday. Mansee found out he was about to fly back home the following day. “Of all the things he could have done on his last day in Bengaluru, he chose to buy a ticket for a storytelling session!” she says.

Although oral storytelling is not the most popular or profitable performing art, it has a niche following in Bengaluru. The availability of performing art spaces such as Lahe Lahe, Ranga Shankara, Atta Galatta, Shoonya and Bangalore Creative Circus among others is an important reason for this, reckons Vikram Sridhar, who has been a professional storyteller for about a decade now.

“Two weeks ago when I did a show at Lahe Lahe, I had 55 people coming in. It is a considerable number for a storytelling event,” he says. “For an art form to flourish, you need artists and spaces. Bengaluru has both.”

“You can call Bengaluru the capital of storytelling (in India),” says Geeta Ramanujam, who is considered among the pioneers of contemporary storytelling in the country. The Kathalaya International Academy of Storytelling, which she founded in 2003, has trained about 90,000 people in storytelling. The academy in BTM Layout offers a beginner’s certification course and a diploma. “For the first 9-10 years since we started, there were no professional storytellers. From 2012 onwards, we started witnessing them one by one — and most of them had taken up our course.”

Purpose of stories

Vikram was one of them. He has entertained children and adults across India. Although he tells tales from diverse genres, a recurring motif in his stories is wildlife. “For me, stories are are a way to look at wildlife, especially when we are slowly losing it. Today, we predominantly have human stories but forget that nature is a part of us,” he says, “Stories are an important part of our conservation activities.”

Apart from wildlife, they also help us sustain our cultural heritage, adds Vikram. Aparna’s ‘Stories from the Mahabharata’ sessions are an example of this. “Usually when people ponder on the Mahabharata, they think of Pandavas vs Kauravas, good vs evil. But it is not black and white at all,” says Aparna, “For instance, Duryodhana, who is usually considered a villain, has temples in Kerala and Himachal. They worship him because he was against caste discrimination. The epic is also so fascinatingly complex. It talks about ethics, morality, and other areas of philosophy.”

“Even our folktales, which were passed on from one generation to the next, carry a lot of our heritage. Once people started migrating, they got lost lost. We, as storytellers, are reviving them in a form that is palatable in today’s age,” she adds.

Sharath Prabhat, who belongs to the lineage of Saint Poet Purandara Dasa, is trying to preserve Harikatha, a centuries-old form of storytelling that involves music and dance. “To make it more accessible, I tweak the form and the content. I talk about contemporary issues instead of mythological stories. I speak and sing in English if my audience don’t understand Kannada.”

Storytelling is an also an effective tool in education, says Sowmya Srinivasan, a professional storyteller, psychologist, and an educator. She believes stories can instil positive values in children without being too preachy. She cites an example. “I was narrating a story to second grade students about a boy elephant named Jaggu. In the story, there is a part where he paints his nails. As I finished the story, one of the boys got up got and said, ‘Ma’am, I also like to polish on my nails.’ To my surprise, everyone clapped when he said that, nobody laughed. The story promoted inclusivity and acceptance.”

Stories are not just for kids. Sowmya also works extensively with adults through her ‘healing storytelling’ practice. It is a type of creative art therapy using mindfulness techniques, which making them unravel and understand their feelings. She regularly conducts online and offline sessions for people from diverse backgrounds.

Storytelling in digital age

Sharath is concerned about the diminishing interest in traditional storytelling forms like Harikatha. Even though artists like him and the cultural centres in Bengaluru try to preserve them, the competition from digital entertainment platforms is tough to beat, he concedes.

In the era of Virtual Reality and other immersive storytelling technologies, how relevant is oral storytelling?

“Extremely relevant,” says Sowmya. “We have to understand that human beings are social animals. I despair when I hear about people hiring others just to cuddle in places like Japan. If we lose this human connection, we will be headed towards a mass mental health breakdown.”

She cites an example to illustrate the impact of live, oral storytelling. “I did a storytelling course for a university’s communication students. It was online due to COVID. After the first few classes, based on the students’ feedback, we weren’t sure if we were doing the right thing. A few months later, the college reopened after the lockdowns. We did the same course offline. This time, however, the reaction was overwhelmingly different. They were like, ‘Please give us this everyday!’”

Vikram says he has had adults in tears telling him how therapeutic they felt after his sessions. “They felt that way because it it involves sitting together and interacting in an intimate setting. We should ask ourselves, ‘When was the last time we did that?’”