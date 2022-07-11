Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited pays compensation of ₹65 crore to Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has paid ₹65 crore as compensation, for acquiring the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited land for the ongoing Namma Metro metro projects Officials say wherever sale deeds of acquired land are in the name of NICE, compensation is being paid

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has paid ₹65 crore as compensation, for acquiring the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICE) land for the ongoing Namma Metro metro projects.

BMRCL had estimated that acquiring close to 19,409 sqm of NICE land would cost over ₹100 crore.

Sources in BMRCL said that the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), the agency acquiring the land on behalf of BMRCL, has paid close to ₹65 crore compensation after verifying the documents.

An official of BMRCL said, “Wherever the sale deeds of the land acquired for the metro project are in the name of NICE, compensation has been paid. In the case of original owners, who gave land to the NICE project and did not receive compensation from the NICE, the award has been passed and the compensation money will be deposited in the courts. Based on court orders, further steps will be taken”.

Sources said that for acquiring the NICE land near the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) on Tumakuru Road, compensation of ₹15.04 crore has been paid for 3,327 sqm, and for the remaining 4,792 sqm, the document verification is on.

BMRCL had acquired the land for building a viaduct and for the construction of a metro station for extending the Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara (BIEC).

On Hosur Road, compensation of ₹49.42 crore was paid for acquiring 6,785 sqm of land. Here, the BMRCL has built the Electronics City (1) metro station and an elevated corridor of the R.V. Road to Bommasandra line. The official said compensation is yet to be paid for acquiring land on Kanakpura Road and Mysuru Road.

Delay in acquiring the NICE land had impacted the metro project. The matter of acquiring the land had also reached the State government.

The main bone of contention was fixing compensation packages for acquiring the land. There were instances of BMRCL seeking police protection to carry out the work.

“BMRCL is already in possession of the NICE land required for the metro project. Civil works are going at a good pace. At Hosur Road and Mysuru Road, works are nearing completion. On Kanakpura Road, the depot project will be taken up shortly,” said an official.

BMRCL paying compensation for acquiring the NICE land snowballed into a controversy and JD(S) leaders had taken objections, alleging that the NICE had violated norms while building and operating the tolled expressway.