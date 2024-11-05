Bangalore Literature Festival invites submissions

The Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) has invited entries for LitMart and ScreenLit, which are pitching platforms for aspiring authors and screenwriters.

BLF, in a release, said that submissions to LitMart and ScreenLit should include a synopsis and an excerpt. Entries are open till November 13, 2024. Further information can be obtained on www.blrlitfest.org.

The release said that LitMart and ScreenLit will take place at Hotel Lalit Ashok, on Kumarakrupa Road, on December 14 and 15.