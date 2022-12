December 03, 2022 01:04 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 11th edition of Bangalore Literature Festival (BLF) is under way at the Lalit Ashok Hotel on Kumara Krupa Road. The festival is one of the biggest literary events in Bengaluru.

The two-day event is back to its full glory after a gap of two COVID-19 impacted years. This year’s edition (December 3-4) will feature more than 250 authors and speakers, and two children’s venues.