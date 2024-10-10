Bangalore Life Science Cluster condoles death of Ratan Tata

The Bangalore Life Science Cluster (BLiSc) has condoled the death of Ratan Tata.

BLiSc extended its deepest condolences for the loss of Mr. Tata, a visionary leader whose steadfast support has been instrumental in shaping the growth and success of its institutes.

“Mr. Tata’s commitment to scientific excellence has left an indelible mark on BLiSc and the broader scientific community,” BLiSc said.

“As Chair of the TIFR Management Council, Mr. Ratan Tata played a crucial role in the establishment and continued development of National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), guiding it towards becoming one of the best institutes for biological research globally. Mr Tata’s leadership and belief in the power of scientific inquiry have inspired generations of researchers,” said Prof. LS Shashidhara, Director, NCBS.

He added that Mr. Tata was instrumental in the establishment of the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS).

“Under his guidance, TIGS emerged as a platform dedicated to harnessing advanced biological knowledge and techniques, with a keen focus on affordability, and equity in food, nutrition, and health. His foresight in integrating TIGS within BLiSC campus has significantly enriched the diversity and scope of research, fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation,” he added.

Prof. Rakesh Mishra, Director, TIGS said, “Ratan Tata believed that true progress lies in using scientific innovation to uplift society. His vision to establish institutions like the Tata Institute for Genetics and Society reflects his passion for advancing research that solves problems in agriculture, health, and sustainability. His leadership will forever guide the path toward a better, more equitable world.”