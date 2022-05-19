Check out Spanish national award-winning contemporary dance performance ‘La Desnudez’ at BIC

The dance piece by Daniel Abreu and Dácil González is a poetic proposal about knowing how to love oneself

The Bangalore International Centre, on May 20, will host an award-winning contemporary dance production from Spain that brings together Spanish National Dance Award winners Daneil Abreu and Dácil González.

La Desnudez, explains Daneil, means “nudity, but it is not about physical nudity, but about emotional one. It talks about intimacy between two humans. Is more like a poetic proposal about knowing how to love oneself. Two characters on stage point to an idea of polarity and are on a journey from death to love with a deep sound of the wind through metal pipes.” He also shares that he created this piece when he was doing his master in family therapy with psychology as a major. “That was when I came upon a concept about what it is that brings a couple together? Is it the emotional need or in this case (he choreography) is about the mnner in which the couple treats each other. It is more like a contract, which brings the couple together,” reveals the choreograopher, who also adds that he looks forward to collaborating classical dancer here.

His work on stage | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hugo Portas will be the live musician. The music was scored by Tarquinio Merula, Claudio Monteverdi, Gabriel Fauré y Henry Purcell. And Daneil says that it will be a 60 minute performance and “this work also has a music and a story to tell,” says Daneil, also a dancer, who shares that he never dreamt of being a dancer, but studied to psychology and “wanted to be a journalist. But life put me in the world of dance and I am here.”

The performance is organised by the Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts and is supported by Spanish Embassy, New Delhi, and the Acción Cultural Española (AC/E) under PICE grant.

The performance is only for those aged over 16. Tickets here