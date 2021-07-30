Things to check out in Bengaluru: ISRO-themed t-shirts, music and more

Music and more

HCL Concerts presents 'Baithak', an online concert featuring sitar artist Abhisek Mallick. Abhisek started learning sitar when he was seven, under the guidance of Pandit Shyamal Chattopadhyay and doyen of Vishnupur Gharana, Pandit Manilal Nag. He has collaborated with world-renowned artists such as Fareed Haque, Tali Roth, and tabla virtuoso Pandit Samir Chatterjee at the prestigious Indian Consulate in New York City.

Where: Facebook When: July 30 Cost: Free Contact: HCL Concerts

India Foundation for the Arts (IFA), an independent not-for-profit organisation, is organising a fundraiser for artists. It will be a music performance featuring Q (a filmmaker), Plastic Parvati (Calcutta-based musician Suyasha Sengupta’s solo venture), National Animal (which is into “dystopian dance music”), Bishyokobi Roddur Roy (a poet and philosopher), and Rana Ghose (a curator, economist, writer, and filmmaker).

Where: insider.in When: August 7, 7:30 pm Cost: Rs 200 Contact: insider.in

Culture Connects, a collaboration between Delhi-based culture curators and Wild City, and digital innovators MUTEK.SF from San Francisco, have a series of events lined up in August. August 4 has a conversation titled, ‘I Scrolled, I Liked, I Shared’, between Goa-based multimedia artist Farah Mulla and creative technologist Abhinay Khoparzi.

Producer, guitarist, music entrepreneur and Indian electronica mainstay Dualist Inquiry performs a special set of unreleased works from his studio on August 6.

Where: Facebook When: August 4 and 6 Cost: Free Contact: Culture Connects registration page

ISRO tees

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has tied up with 1947IND, a Bengaluru-based lifestyle clothing brand, to launch their merchandise. You can purchase t-shirts, sweatshirts and more.

Where: 1947ind.com Cost: From Rs 1,199 onwards Contact: 1947ind.com