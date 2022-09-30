Bengaluru gears up for Durga Puja 2022 celebrations

After two years of restricted Durga Puja festivities, the city’s Bengali community is getting ready for a grand celebration

It is that time of the year when the city witnesses the sprouting of ornate pandals, surrounded by a swarm of people in traditional red-and-white sarees, exchanging lip-smacking milk sweets and savouries. The numerous Bengali associations in Bengaluru are preparing for an uncurbed celebration of Durga Puja after two years of restrained festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival commences on the Maha Panchami (on September 30), followed by Maha Shashti, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Nabami and, finally, the Bijaya Dashami (on October 5), when idols of goddess Durga will be immersed. The festivities around the city will kick off this Friday evening when the Durga idols are brought to the various pandals.

Pujo celebration info:-

Association Venue Contact BARSHA BARSHA Bengali Association - Bangalore barshabangalore@gmail.com North Bangalore Cultural Samithi Hindu Sadara Kshemabhivrudhi Sangha, Mahalakshmipuram 9845498833 Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust Mangala Kalyana Mantapa, Koramangala 7619681444 Whitefield Cultural Association Inner Circle Ground, Whitefield 9480485285 Bengaluru Sreehatta Sammelani HAL Kalyan Mantap, Old Airport Road 9448490624

The pandals, apart, pujo celebrations are usually marked by the mass pujas, the traditional arati, and lots of food.

The associations also try to stand out from the rest by designing their pandals with a socio-cultural theme. Bengali Association for the Residents of Sarjapur and HSR Area (BARSHA), for instance, has chosen ‘75 years of Indian Independence’ as its theme.

“The entry to our pandal will be through a replica of the India Gate,” says Ambar Mitra, the president of BARSHA. “On the third evening of the pujo, we are planning to blow 75 conch shells to thank Maa Durga for the well-being of India for 75 years.”

“We are also planning to have the idol themed according to one of the most famous and the oldest Durga Pujas of West Bengal – the Baghbazar Sarbajanin Durga Puja. This idol will be placed in a replica of Vidhana Soudha measuring about 60 feet wide and 20 feet high.”

BARSHA expects a turnout of 1.5 to 2 lakh people over the five days of festivities.

North Bangalore Cultural Samithi, meanwhile, is preparing to host its 45th Durga Puja. The theme for this year is artworks of the late Bengali artist, Jamini Roy. “This year’s idol will be from Kumortolly, a place in Kolkata that is well-known for Durga Puja idols. The bhog prasad will be free on the second, third, fourth, and fifth days of the pujo,” says the association’s coordinator. “We are expecting a footfall of at least 8,000 people every day.”

Many associations are also organising cultural competitions at their venues to attract large crowds.

Other specials

From October 1 to 5, Esplanade in Indiranagar is offering a special Durga Puja buffet that includes mutton and fish delicacies like Topshe Mach Bhaja, Kosha Mangsho, Daab Chingri, Sunday Mutton Curry, and Mutton Duck bungalow. Vegetarians can have Phulkopi Roast, Chanar Kalia, Narkel Diya Cholar Dal, and more. Rosogollar Payesh, Totapuli, and Dilkhush Sandesh are part of the dessert menu. Price: ₹1800. Contact: 080 40927878.

Meanwhile, Chowman’s menu includes Kolkata Style Chilli Chicken, Prawn Pepper Salt, and Pan Fried Chilli Fish. The main course meal comprises Rice with Asian Greens, Steamed Chicken with Exotic Veg, Seafood Noodles, Fish in Chilli Wine, Butter Garlic Prawn, Mountain Chilli Crab Claws as well as some sumptuous seafood options of lobster, prawn, squid, and crab. Price: ₹1000 (cost for two) Contact: 18008902150

Nexus ShantiNiketan Mall in Whitefield is hosting a Dandiya night on October 1 and 2 with DJ Vipul Khurana. Price: Starting from ₹499. Contact: 9606008104

Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP) is geared up for Dasara. KCP Chittara and Grand flea market has organised an artisans bazaar (exhibition and sale of handicrafts). This fair will be held from September 29 to October 9.

Various handicrafts, toys, apparels made by artisans from different parts of the country will be available. Hundreds of products including home decoration products, handlooms, handicrafts, clothing, wooden toys, jewellery, bedlinen, art works, furniture, mats, ceramics and more will be on display and for sale. Entry is free. Contact: 6364685716.