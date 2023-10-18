Bangalore Development Authority to digitise all records

October 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

With an aim to make the office more people-friendly, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will soon start the digitisation of all records. It will digitise land acquisition records, civic amenity (CA) sites, allotment of sites, khatas, land records, and other documents.

BDA Commissioner N. Jayaram, who has directed officials to start the work, told The Hindu that documents will be scanned and uploaded to the system. This will help the public, especially the allottees of BDA sites.

At present, those people whose sites were acquired for other projects under the BDA are struggling to get alternative sites. For instance, if a person comes to the office requesting details about an alternative site, the officer in charge has to search for the file from the shelves. This is a tedious and time-consuming task. If the files are digitised, they can be found in minutes.

In addition, people usually go to the BDA for securing or transfer of khata, and this too is taking time to process. While the digitisation process is yet to start, Mr. Jayaram has directed officials to issue khata in three days and transfer khata in 24 hours.

Another issue plaguing the BDA is sale deeds. The sale deed is usually granted 10 years after the plot is allotted, provided he/she has constructed a house. In some cases, people fail to build houses within the stipulated time, and they have pay a penalty to get a fresh sale deed.

Digitisation will help such cases. In totality, this will fast-track the system in the BDA. “Essentially, all the documents in the BDA will be made available online,” informed Mr. Jayaram

BBMP issues work orders to digitise records

While the Karnataka High Court has directed the BBMP to digitise its records, the civic body has already issued work orders to scan the documents and put them online.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, talking to The Hindu, said: “We have already begun the process of digitisation and the same will be informed to the court. On the other hand, under the Namma Swattu programme, property documents will delivered to the owners on their mobile phones.”